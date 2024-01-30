for Scott





There in the lobby of the shipping store

was the man who for years

measured my son and weighed

my son and checked his lungs, his tongue,

his vision, made sure his knees

swung out when hit with a mallet.

Standing between pallets of cardboard

and the counter piled with tape,

I didn’t mean to blurt out, My son is dead.

Hours later, I wonder if I could have

spared him this blade of truth.

Mostly, I wanted to thank him,

his efforts of the past somehow

even more precious now.

I wanted him to know it matters,

the care he gave. It matters

that he, too, did his best to help the boy

grow strong. It matters, his kindness.

How he helped us feel at ease.

It matters that I have this now:

the memory of a sapling boy

in a thin blue gown sitting tall,

shoulders back, on the edge

of an exam table, looking this man

in the eye with such seriousness,

breathing in, breathing out

as deeply as he can.

