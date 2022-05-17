Driving over Dallas Divide

I thought how not all streams

are destined to come together—

at least not for a long, long time.

Imagine, two snowflakes landed

side by side atop the Divide. Come spring,

one might flow west to the San Miguel,

the other east to the Uncompaghre.

It would be over a hundred miles

of flowing through beaver dams

and irrigation ditches, rapids

and eddies, before the waters

could meet again.

And so it is tonight, I feel a rush

of gratefulness that however

it happened, you and I have somehow

managed to be moving right now through

these landscapes of change together.

Think of all of the paths

that could have pulled us apart.

And yet here we are, you and I,

moving across and around obstacles,

you and I traveling together

through everything the world

has thrown at us, you and I.

diverging and coming back together,

two bodies, many possible paths

one water.

