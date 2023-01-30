





Now I know there is a sacred cathedral

made of unspoken love,

a most beautiful cathedral



built of generous silence,

a healing sanctuary created

by open hearts that reach out wordlessly.



I have been living in this cathedral

that your love built, and I am changed.

Now I trust loving silence



is a generous response

to another person’s pain.

When I am alone, I am not alone.



When you, in your own home,

open your hands as if in prayer,

I feel your hands holding me.



Your compassion touches me

the way light slips in through stained glass

to touch a face.



The pure hush of your hope

arrives in my heart like plainsong—

more breath than voice, as holy as any syllable.



Thank you for the ways your thoughtful silence

has lit in me thousands of candles

as I meet the darkest hours.



Now, I can’t unknow this: I trust love,

how it flourishes in the vast spaces

across miles, across time.



Such sweet, intense healing perfume—

like lilies on an altar—

the scent of your loving silence



as it opens me.

