Dear Friends,
I have never felt such an infusion of love. And I have never needed it more. Thank you.
This is the most difficult time of my life. My beautiful, beloved boy, Finn Thilo Trommer, killed himself on Saturday, August 15. He would have turned 17 on September 11.
As I wrote to one of his mentors earlier tonight:
“It was something I have known about Finn since he was born. He carried inside him a deep unease, a lack of peace. He expected so much of the world—he wanted everyone to be as dedicated and as 150% as he was. He shined so brightly, I believe, because he had to summon that much luminosity just to meet the darkness that was ever inside him. And so although the inner struggle is what eventually killed him, I refuse to vilify it, because it is also what shaped him into the radiant and magical being he was. He lived such a big, rich, full life. He gave everything. Everything. He was a comet. Astonishingly brilliant and then gone. I pray every day now that he finds the peace he never had in this life. I pray that peace finds him. That he feels what it is to know no lack. To know his own beauty and sufficiency.”
In fact, I pray this for all of us–that we may all know for a certainty the love that supports us, that is all around us, that is us. I pray that we may all know beauty and communion with the world, with each other, with the divine. I pray for us to know and practice love, to choose it in every moment.
I am so grateful for all the notes you send. I read each of them, and as I read them, I thank each of you by name. I am sorry i cannot respond to you all personally, but please know that your love is sustaining me. I don’t know how anyone would ever meet this heartbreak, this devastation, without a tsunami of love.
I have been deep in a cocoon of grief and love. This weekend I will celebrate the wedding of my wonderful stepdaughter to an amazing man. In the meantime, I am protecting this tender, raw space in which I am able to meet grief so nakedly, in which love is transforming me in the most astonishing ways. I am being rewired, rewritten, remade. It is the most unwanted and powerful gift I have ever been given.
It will be a bit longer before I resume the daily poems–I am not ready yet to have any commitment beyond meeting each moment. I want to experience every second of this, to feel it all, and it is taking all my energy. But soon there will be poems to share. They are shaping me, helping me meet this most heartbreaking, heart-opening time.
If you pray, please pray for the peace of all who do not know peace–pray for my son and for anyone who has been unable to find peace in an enduring way.
I have never been more certain that love is everything. Everything. It matters so much how we treat each other, how we treat ourselves. I am so grateful for you, friends.
Love,
Rosemerry
Such a beautiful expression of your love. Thank you for sharing, even now in this time of greatest sorrow. You are truly amazing, Rosemerry.
Dark and getting darker…
I so love you Rosemerry. And, that makes me but one drop in the tsunami of all the others who also love you. You and your family are not alone, albeit you are needing time to be so. Take this time.
Rosemerry, my heart breaks for yours. There are so many unknowns in each life, but each life regardless of duration contributes to all those it touches – and children shape their parents in so many ways, including through dying. I lost my son to brain cancer a year ago and though left with grief and aching to ask him a jillion things, I am mostly overwhelmed with gratitude that he was in my life, that I loved him and he loved me. He chose to not pursue radiation and chemo that would have granted him another 6-9 months, feeling called to “just go” – your son perhaps likewise felt called to expedite his exit – a choice to be honored – as you have in this touching post.
I am so so sorry for this aching, wrenching loss. Thank you for sharing what pain you are in and focus on your and your family’s navigation of such deep waters.
Heartbreaking news dear Rosemerry. I am praying for you and your family.
May you know love
May you know kindness
May you know strength
May you know peace
May you walk through the world with ease
Even in your grief you are offering us and the world the most amazing love – such a gift you have. May love surround and sustain you, and peace come to you in the fullness of time. I am certain it already has for your dear son.
You are amazing. I want to be part of the tsunami of love for you.
You, my friend, are loved and held.
You are brave.
You are kind.
You are a light – even in the darkness.
Love and Namaste
Dearest Rosemerry, I add my love to the infusion – for you, for Finn, for all who love you and your family. May you each find peace in this time of unspeakable grief. I hold you both in my heart. Thank you for your gift of sharing with your wider family. in love and sorrow, Janice