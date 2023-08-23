

Grieving is a wilderness.

—Tara Brach, “Being with Love, Death and Grief,” July 13, 2023





Grieving is a wilderness I wear,

a long flaring coat

with cuffs of deep water

and hems lined with deserts

and birds that migrate

across my chest.

As soon as I think grief is one thing,

it’s another, vast expanses

with no known paths—

cracks to fall through,

cliffs to climb.

Sometimes, I slip from grief’s heavy silks,

and gaze at it as if it’s art.

There is terror in its folds.

But with buttes of gold

and storm-blue skies,

grief is also, my god,

so beautiful.



Like this: Like Loading...