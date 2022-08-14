Exactly a year ago I posted a message instead of a poem, explaining I needed a time away. Two weeks later I explained why. It was almost two months later I posted my son Finn’s obituary . In the last year, I have been so humbled by the love and support and kindness of people. So many of you reached out to me in some way, and whether it was with a letter, an email, a gift, a call, a prayer, your thoughts, a song, or your energetic presence, I am grateful. It has mattered. You, with your love and goodness, you have not only buoyed me, you have changed me. I don’t know how anyone would ever survive such a loss without such an outpouring. I thank you, every one of you, I thank you, I thank you. I am sobbing now thinking of it–all the love. This poem tries to touch it, but, well, it’s just the surface. I am swirling gratefulness around all of you. I honor your losses that have made you who you are, that have made you so tender and generous toward others.

With abiding awe,

Rosemerry







Though I Knew Love Before





Not until my world dissolved

in an instant did I begin to understand

the communion of hearts.

Not until I could not put one minute

in front of the next did I begin

to understand infinite devotion.

Not until I lost my own flesh did I begin

to understand the muscle of spirit.

I will never love the loss, never,

but I love the life that rushes in after.

I love the intimacy

of those who have lost—

how we find each other and offer

our open embrace, our unwalled affection,

our wildest wishes for peace.

Not until I was consumed

by the great wave of love

did I know not to fear

the great wave of love.

Only then did I learn the beauty

of ceding the self to something much greater.

Only then did I learn how love

not only carries us,

it transforms who we are forever.

